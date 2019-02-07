Häagen-Dazs debuting 'spirit-infused' ice creams designed to pair with your favorite booze

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Häagen-Dazs has announced that the company will be combining two things the nation’s singles were probably already planning to consume that evening: booze and ice cream.

On Thursday, the brand officially unveiled its new “Spirits Collection,” which includes five “spirit-infused” ice cream flavors including Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch and Bourbon Praline Pecan.

WISCONSIN ICE CREAM SHOP GIVES OUT FREE CONES DURING POLAR VORTEX

The pints themselves don’t pack much of a boozy punch, however, as each variety contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol. Instead, Häagen-Dazs says the flavors were meant to “pair” with your preferred cocktail.

“The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge,” explained Häagen-Dazs brand manager Rachel Jaiven in a press release. “Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own.”

NY RESTAURANT LAUNCHES PIZZA CRUST ICE CREAM

In addition to the five ice cream flavors, the Spirits Collection also includes one non-dairy dessert — Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee — and a “new cookie square” item made from chocolate chip cookies topped with “Irish Cream-infused ice cream” and dipped in dark chocolate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately, the Spirits Collection won't actually be available by Valentine's Day, but rather at Häagen-Dazs Shops by the beginning of March (in cup and cone form), and later in pint-form at supermarkets the following month.