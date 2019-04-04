Burger King customers filmed hopping counter, fighting employees during alleged robbery attempt

Two women are being sought after a fight broke out at a Burger King in Perrine, Fla., possibly as part of a failed robbery attempt earlier this week.

In footage of the Tuesday evening fight, filmed by Jose Rivero and posted to Facebook account “Only in Dade,” one of the two customers involved in the altercation is heard telling employees, “Give me all the money you got right now.”

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

Detective Christopher Sowerby-Thomas, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told Local 10 News that the women said they had a gun, though they did not appear to be armed and did not display a weapon in the video.

One of the customers-turned-robber is seen in the video standing behind the counter seeming to threaten the employees.

The altercation quickly escalated, with customers and employees yelling before the woman tries to grab something from an employee and then punches her in the face. The employee fights back, leading to another customer to jump over the counter and begin threatening the employees.

The brutal fight continues until eventually the customers hop back over the counter and appear to leave.

However, one of the women involved turns around and knocks the fast-food restaurant’s registers off the counter, before hopping the counter once again and physically assaulting the employee.

The woman finally leaves the restaurant and heads to the car, presumably driven by the other woman she was with.

Before she gets in the car, she turns to the man filming the incident and says, “Look what she did to me, man.”

A local news outlet reported that the pair were attempting to rob the Burger King restaurant and began assaulting employees when they refused to hand over any money.

Police are still searching for the two women involved in the incident.