©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Whataburger customer smashes hands, face through window after heated altercation

Alexandra Deabler
It was not reported what sparked the altercation. (iStock)

A man smashed through a Whataburger restaurant in Odessa, Texas, on Sunday night, according to a video shared on WorldStarHipHop.

In the video, a tall man wearing a tucked-in shirt is seen being held back by a woman as he yells and physically threatens another unidentified man in the background, who is also yelling. The man in the back then exits the fast-food restaurant. Once outside, the man begins pounding on the glass before eventually breaking it with his bare hands and head.

The man caused about $700 worth of damage to the restaurant before he fled the scene, KRISTV reported. Police are still searching for the suspect.

A spokesperson for Whataburger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

