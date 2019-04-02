Whataburger customer smashes hands, face through window after heated altercation

A man smashed through a Whataburger restaurant in Odessa, Texas, on Sunday night, according to a video shared on WorldStarHipHop.

In the video, a tall man wearing a tucked-in shirt is seen being held back by a woman as he yells and physically threatens another unidentified man in the background, who is also yelling. The man in the back then exits the fast-food restaurant. Once outside, the man begins pounding on the glass before eventually breaking it with his bare hands and head.

It was not reported what sparked the altercation.

The man caused about $700 worth of damage to the restaurant before he fled the scene, KRISTV reported. Police are still searching for the suspect.

A spokesperson for Whataburger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.