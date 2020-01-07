Burger King to give Bronx residents free Whoppers for dealing with ‘Joker Stairs' tourists

Whopper > Golden Globe.

The Bronx is still putting up with moviegoers who are flocking to the borough to climb the stairs made famous by Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker” — even snapping photos of themselves dressed in full clown suits, dancing and vogueing along the meme-plagued stairwell. The steps between Shakespeare and Anderson avenues has become such a landmark, in fact, that the staircase even has its own Instagram location tag, #Jokerstairs.

For all the Bronxites who have had to politely dodge film fanatics on their daily route — or chosen to avoid the area altogether for a while — Burger King is promising to give one free Whopper to anyone who lives there. The promotion, which is tied to the film’s DVD release, can be redeemed by using Uber Eats and entering the code KINGSTAIRS at check-out until Jan. 12.

The “Joker” stairs join a list of other notable staircases made famous by Hollywood, including the “Rocky” steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (cue “Eye of the Tiger”) and “The Exorcist” stairs in Washington, D.C. — but none of those were around during the age of the selfie.

Many Bronx residents have taken to social media to beg relentless comic book fans to relinquish their neighborhood.

“Please, if you’re reading this and you’re not from around here (or ever been to the Bronx, Yankee stadium does not count) PLEASE DO NOT COME HERE,” wrote one Bronx resident on Twitter.

Things are getting heated offline, too. In October, Gothamist reported that posters had been attached to walls and lampposts around the stairwell, reading, “It is disrespectful to treat our community and residents as a photo opportunity.”

Given such terse pleas from Bronx-dwellers, it seems unlikely that a free Whopper will appease their plight of inconvenience.

On Sunday, “Joker” — which grossed over $1 billion in global box office sales — took home gold Hollywood Foreign Press statues for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for its star Phoenix and for Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.