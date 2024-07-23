Need more water intake? These 4 foods can help you stay hydrated on hot summer days

The key to staying hydrated during the hot summer months is drinking plenty of water — but different foods can provide ample hydration, too.

Failing to eat the right foods can cause a water imbalance, particularly in high temperatures, according to registered dietitian and Trimly coach Kim Shapira in Los Angeles.

"Higher temperatures and outdoor activities can lead to water imbalance," she told Fox News Digital. "We lose water through sweat, saliva, urine and feces. The more we sweat, the more water we lose."

HEALTHY FOOD ITEMS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY AT MAJOR THEME PARKS, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

While drinking water is helpful, getting electrolytes and minerals from hydrating foods can help fully restore what is lost through sweat, according to registered dietitian and nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein, who is based in California.

Next time you hit the beach or are preparing for a heat wave, consider reaching for these four hydrating foods.

1. Watermelon

While drinking water is essential, it’s also important to incorporate electrolytes, which are found in watermelon, according to natural health expert Dr. Joseph Mercola, founder of Mercola.com.

Watermelon is "nearly universally loved and incredibly hydrating," said the Florida-based Mercola.

BEST WAYS TO BUILD A WINNING PASTA SALAD THIS SUMMER, ACCORDING TO CHEFS AND NUTRITIONISTS

"I typically eat 3 to 4 pounds a day," he told Fox News Digital.

"Even though cucumbers have marginally more water content at 96%, watermelon is the winner," he added. "You can eat far more watermelon than cucumbers."

Watermelon is also rich in vitamins A and C, magnesium and lycopene, according to the expert.

"Some studies suggest it may also aid in muscle recovery after exercise," he added.

THIS TRENDY SEED CAN BOOST YOUR HEALTH BIG-TIME IN 5 COOL WAYS: HERE'S HOW

Muhlstein also recommended watermelon, mentioning that the fruit contains about 92% water and is rich in electrolytes and potassium — which help replenish the body’s hydration levels.

"You can add cubes to your cold water bottle," she suggested. "It makes such a refreshing drink that’s sure to help cool you down."

2. Cucumbers

Cucumbers have the "highest water content of any solid food" at 96%, Mercola noted.

They are also a good source of vitamin K and potassium, he added.

Cucumbers are great for hydration, agreed Muhlstein — as, like watermelon, they’re "mostly water."

HERE ARE THE DRINKS YOU SHOULD HAVE ON A FLIGHT TO PREVENT DEHYDRATION — AND WHAT YOU SHOULDN'T

She recommended slicing them into spears and serving them along with hummus, tzatziki or guacamole for an "awesome poolside snack."

3. Carbohydrates

Foods with carbohydrates could help with proper hydration, according to Shapira.

"It helps with dehydration when water is attached to sugar," she told Fox News Digital.

"It makes it accessible to enter your cells and hydrate you properly."

A variety of fruits and vegetables fall into the carbohydrate category, Shapira said, including cucumbers, bell peppers, celery, zucchini, oranges, strawberries and watermelon — which all contain around 85% to 95% water.

Starches like pasta or rice can also provide 60% to 70% water per half cup, the dietitian added.

4. Salad greens

Leafy greens like lettuce, spinach, arugula and kale are all hydration-friendly foods.

These salad greens are "packed with water, fiber, vitamin C and iron," according to Muhlstein.

Greens are also essential for energy levels and overall hydration.

"Enjoy meals like BBQ chicken salads, or add them to wraps and smoothies for a hydrating boost," Muhlstein suggested.

Signs of dehydration

Some warning signs of possible dehydration include fatigue, headache, dizziness, dry tongue and, in extreme cases, nausea and vomiting, Shapira said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

The expert encouraged people to look out for these symptoms during the sweltering summer months.

"It’s a good sign that you need more water, or foods with water in them," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When spending two hours or more in high temperatures, Shapira recommended adding electrolytes to water.

"Eating small meals frequently and drinking water throughout the day is important for staying hydrated," she said.

Mercola also recommended drinking coconut water for dehydration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s rich in electrolytes, like potassium, sodium and magnesium, which help replenish what you lose through sweat," he said.

"It’s an excellent natural alternative to commercial sports drinks for maintaining hydration and electrolyte balance."