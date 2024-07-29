California woman has 100 different allergies, is restricted to eating just 13 foods

A California woman with an intriguing condition is limited to just 13 foods on her personal menu.

Jenna Gestetner is a 21-year-old from Los Angeles, California, who was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) at a young age.

MCAS is known as a "condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis — allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea," according to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology.

PERSONALIZED MEAL DELIVERY COULD BE KEY TO ‘SUBSTANTIAL SAVINGS’ IN HEALTH CARE COSTS, STUDY SUGGESTS

Gestetner told Fox News Digital that she's suffered seemingly random health issues her entire life.

"I was always just labeled as ‘sensitive.’ I had sensitive skin, a sensitive stomach and got sick/injured easily," she said. Then, "when I was about 12, things started getting worse."

Gestetner said she realized the symptoms — such as pain, nausea, fatigue, dizziness and others — became worse when she was eating certain foods.

ASK A DOCTOR: ‘WHY DO I KEEP EATING FOODS THAT I KNOW ARE BAD FOR ME?’

"The more I would eat certain foods, the worse the reactions would get," she said.

By eliminating certain foods, Gestetner said she saw her symptoms improve.

MEDITERRANEAN DIET COULD HELP WOMEN LIVE LONGER, HARVARD STUDY FINDS

She added, "When I was 18, I was down to eating less than 15 foods [and] I knew I needed answers for my physical health but also my mental health."

After years of confusion, Gestetner was finally diagnosed with MCAS — and is now restricted to 13 foods that she can eat without any issues.

"The 13 foods I can eat are white fish, turkey, green beans, zucchini, cucumber, lime, dates, grapes, raspberries, pears, chia seeds, water lily seeds and olive oil," she said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

The University of Southern California student said the two main challenges she experiences while living with MCAS are eating out and making sure there’s no cross-contamination.

"Most restaurants don’t have food I can eat, so when I am looking to eat out, I typically have to check the menus of several places before finding somewhere with something I can eat on the menu," she said.

She added, "I then have to contact the restaurant to make sure they can make it in a way that works with what I can eat. Even then, eating out causes me a lot of anxiety because even small amounts of other foods could cause me to have a reaction."

On a day-to-day basis, Gestetner tends to eat the same thing, she said which includes turkey and chia seed pudding for breakfast, protein with vegetables for lunch and dinner, and fruit or water lily seeds for snacks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The important thing for me is eating enough calories as well as a balance of all the types of foods I can eat to make sure I'm getting as many essential nutrients as possible," she said.

Some of the major foods Gestetner has to stay away from include rice, pasta, bread, crackers, red meat, chicken, lettuce, apples, lemon and unique seasonings.

Today, she creates content for social media and shares her experiences with having the condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love showing the positive side by creating content, such as using the foods I can eat to try all kinds of recipes," she said.

She added, "I have gotten a very positive response from people who feel validated and motivated to keep moving forward and to also see their challenges in a positive light."