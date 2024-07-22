Healthy food items for the whole family at major theme parks, according to nutritionists

Millions of Americans visit theme parks each year, as these are a quintessential part of the American vacation experience.

Theme parks offer a unique blend of thrilling rides, entertaining shows and an array of food options.

"Navigating the myriad of food choices can be overwhelming, especially if you want to maintain a balanced diet while still enjoying your time," said Sarah Heckler, MS, RD, a food expert and nutritionist with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina.

To keep up your energy level for long days at a theme park and plus eat nutritionally smart items, Fox News Digital asked registered nutritionists and dietitians for their go-to choices at theme parks — and why these choices stand out among the rest.

Here's a look at their recommendations.

1. Grilled chicken wraps or salads

Grilled chicken wraps and salads are generally available at most theme parks. They provide a balanced mix of protein, vegetables and sometimes whole grains, said Heckler.

"Opting for a wrap or salad ensures you’re getting lean protein and fiber, which help keep you full and energized throughout the day," she said.

Another tip is to ask for dressing on the side and choose vinaigrette over creamy dressings to reduce calorie intake.

2. Fresh fruit and vegetable cups

Many theme parks offer fresh fruit and vegetable cups at various stands.

"These are perfect for a light snack that keeps you hydrated and provides essential vitamins and minerals," said Heckler.

To make this snack more filling, consider pairing it with a small portion of nuts or cheese, which can add a bit of protein and fat to help keep you satiated.

3. Ethnic food options

Ethnic food stands such as those offering Asian or Mexican cuisine often have healthy options.

"For example, a sushi platter or a rice bowl with lean protein and vegetables can be a nutritious choice," noted Heckler.

She also suggested selecting dishes that are steamed, grilled or stir-fried, rather than fried.

"For Mexican options, opt for tacos with lean meat and plenty of veggies — and skip the sour cream and cheese," she said.

4. Turkey or veggie burgers

While traditional burgers and fries might be tempting, turkey or veggie burgers are a healthier choice, said Heckler.

"These options typically have less fat and more fiber, especially if you choose a whole-grain bun and add plenty of vegetables," she said.

Skip the fries and go for a side salad or a piece of fruit instead.

"If fries are a must, consider sharing a small portion to satisfy the craving without overindulging," she said.

5. Hydrating beverages and snacks

Staying hydrated is crucial, especially on hot days.

"Water, infused water or unsweetened iced tea are the best choices," Heckler said.

Additionally, hydrating snacks such as watermelon or cucumber can help you stay refreshed.

To be best prepared, carry a reusable water bottle and refill it at water stations throughout the park.

Further, limit sugary drinks and sodas, as they can lead to energy crashes.

To create favorable food experiences, do the following

Since the menus at theme parks vary widely, a few healthy strategies can make your day more enjoyable.

"In general, theme park food is going to be higher in calories, saturated fat and sodium than healthy food you would prepare at home," said Rachel West, RD, a nutrition expert and spokesperson with eMeals in Birmingham, Alabama.

With that in mind, here are a few strategies to stick to healthy eating goals.

Know that one meal or snack likely won't derail you

If you are at the theme park for a day — and assuming you're a healthy adult who isn’t following a prescribed diet and that you only plan to eat lunch and have a snack or dessert while there — then a more-indulgent meal and snack won’t derail you, said West.

"Plan to pick something that is unique to the park that you would like to try or that looks particularly delicious and enjoy the food," she said.

"Aim to be full after a meal, not stuffed. It’s no fun feeling too full when you are outside in the summer heat anyway."

Eat a healthy breakfast before arriving at the park

It always helps to have a filling, healthy breakfast before you get to the park, no matter how many days you’ll be there — so that you aren’t hungry the moment you arrive, said West.

Pack some snacks for later

If the park allows it, pack some shelf-stable snacks that won’t get ruined in the heat.

Good options are pretzels, trail mix, peanut butter crackers, granola or protein bars, and dried fruit.

"If you're traveling with children, then you are likely planning to do this already, but it’s also important for adults," West said.

"Getting to the point of being too hungry often makes our healthy eating goals go out the window."

If the park doesn’t allow outside food to be brought in, then be sure to scope out some options ahead of time and make a plan so you know what snacks are available and where you can find them.

Many parks have an online list of concessions and eateries online, so you can plan ahead.

Make sure to enjoy your time off

"Part of the fun of vacation is trying new foods and being a bit more indulgent than you would be in your everyday life," said West.

"The extra steps you are likely getting in during the day also help."