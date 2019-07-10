These Women’s World Cup champions give 'glory to God'

Since winning the FIFA Women's World Cup, at least two U.S. women's soccer players are publicly giving glory to God, while some of their teammates are using the spotlight to push a political agenda.

Teammates Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz both posted "all glory to God" on Instagram Monday.

Heath, a starting midfielder for the team, is now a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion.

“It’s about Him being known and not in a way that forces it upon other people but in a way that lets people know how He’s transformed my life and how He’s given me purpose and meaning and love and satisfaction,” she told Beliefnet. “That’s the message of Jesus. It’s not a platform to impose on people. It’s a platform to love people. Our God’s going to be victorious. He’s the Creator of the universe. I’m just a vessel trying to do my part with what I’ve been given.”

Heath shared an image of her celebrating Sunday's win with hands in the air to her more than 600,000 followers. Raised in a Christian home, she has shared that her faith didn't become her own until she started college.

"I can’t even imagine going through life without my relationship with Jesus," she added. "So much of it is me relying on Him and me needing Him, not just in those crazy circumstances but in the day-to-day activities."

Much like Heath, Ertz, a midfielder and defender for the national team, was also raised in a Christian home and solidified her identity as a Christ-follower in college.

She told Sports Spectrum last year she is involved in the women's team's Bible study as well as pregame prayer.

“I want to stay true to who I am and my beliefs,” she said. “These Bible studies really help me grow and keep me accountable. It brings me closer to my teammates; we continue to grow as players and persons.”

And while the team has other Christians, most of them fly under the radar or haven't gotten much press for it, but their goal remains the same: to glorify Jesus above all else.