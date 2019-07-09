Megan Rapinoe explains the 'science' behind the US team's Women's World Cup win

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe said Sunday there’s a “science” behind their team’s success.

The U.S. defeated the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final to pick up its second straight championship and fourth overall. Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player and the Golden Boot for being the top scorer.

Late last month, Rapinoe said no team could win without gay players on the team.

“Go gays,” Rapinoe said, according to Yahoo Sports. “You can’t win a championship without gays on your team. It’s never been done before. Ever. That’s science right there.”

After the U.S. won on Sunday, the team’s Twitter account responded to a tweet that contained Rapinoe’s quote. The team’s Twitter wrote, “Told ya,” along with a picture of Rapinoe, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. Krieger and Harris are engaged to each other.

Rapinoe added to the tweet, saying: “We already discussed this. Science is science. Gays rule.”

Rapinoe scored the go-ahead goal for the U.S. on Sunday to give the Americans the lead. From there, Rose Lavelle added the dagger score, giving the U.S. a 2-0 win.