Vatican launches 'Click to Pray eRosary' device

In a ramped-up effort to appeal to younger members of the Church, the Vatican released the “Click to Pray eRosary,” an app-driven device that can be worn as a bracelet.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network launched the device in October, the month of the rosary. To activate the device, users make the sign of the cross. Once the device is activated, users can choose to pray a standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or different kinds of thematic rosaries which are updated each year. The device, which consists of 10 black beads and a cross which stores data, tracks users’ progress throughout each prayer and keeps a record of each rosary that's completed.

“Aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell, the Click To Pray eRosary serves as a technology-based teaching tool to help young people pray the rosary for peace and to contemplate the Gospel,” a Vatican press release explained.

The eRosary came in tandem with “Click to Pray,” the official prayer app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which Pope Francis launched in January. The app reminds users to pray three times a day: morning, afternoon and evening. The app includes videos of the pope motivating people to pray and has a prayer wall for users to write their prayer wishes. Users can indicate when they prayed and see how many others said their prayers.

The interactive Click to Pray eRosary device is available to buy now for $110.