Tim Tebow honors 'kings and queens' with special needs in worldwide prom

Tim Tebow's favorite night of the year has finally arrived.

The outspoken Christian athlete and his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, visited three international locations ahead of Friday's "Night to Shine" events, in which more than 720 churches across the United States and in more than 30 countries host more than 115,000 guests aged 14 and up, all of them with special needs.

"We have decided to go out of our way to make the biggest, the most special night of the year for people with special needs because they're worth it and they're special," Tebow told Fox News.

Over 200,000 volunteers have prepared for the sixth annual celebration, where they roll out the red carpet - literally - and guests are met with cheering paparazzi. The girls get their makeup done and the boys get their shoes shined. Then they join together for a catered dinner with party favors and activities, including dancing and karaoke.

The highlight of the night comes when each honored guest is crowned Prom King or Prom Queen as everyone cheers.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in South Africa last month, are celebrating their first-ever "Night to Shine" in Paris this year.

"We've been all around the world the last few weeks," Tebow said.

"It's been a crazy journey...so great!" Nel-Peters added.

"It's just a dream come true for me because, being able to bring 'Night to Shine' around the world, to honor people with special needs, to fight for people who can't fight for themselves ... it's so fun to see and experience it!"

The worldwide movement is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.