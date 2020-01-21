3-year-old goes viral for leading class in 'adorable' lunchtime prayer

A preschooler in Missouri is going viral for blessing "all the boys and girls around the world" before digging into lunch with his classmates.

Ranisha Martin captured the heartwarming moment her 3-year-old son, Makhi, stands with folded hands, eyes closed, and delivers an "adorable" prayer at Transformation Christian School in St. Louis.

"It don't get no better than this," Martin said of the video that has been viewed by millions. "I really do adore this kid."

On Jan. 7, Makhi led teacher Mrs. James and classmates, who repeated after him, saying, "Father God, we thank you for this food. We ask you to bless it, make it nourishment to our body. Bless all the boys and girls all over the world to receive food. In Jesus' name."

His mom said she was "shocked" to hear how clearly he recited the prayer when she was there for his birthday celebration.

"[I think] people were touched to see a little kid praying," Martin told Good Morning America.

She and her husband, Darnell, were impressed with their baby boy.

And Makhi said "thank you so much" after seeing all the positive comments and shares his video got on social media.

