'It's real' tattoo went viral on Instagram for its message about heaven

A California woman's tattoo went viral on Instagram for the miraculous story behind it.

West Hollywood tattoo artist, Suede Silver, shared some ink he had recently done for Madie Johnson. He said it was "too cool not to share" the story behind her new tattoo.

ABANDONED AS A BABY, SHE MET HER FATHER AND FORGAVE HIM IN AN EMOTIONAL REUNION 'WRITTEN BY GOD'

Last year, Johnson's aunt, Tina Hines, a Phoenix, Ariz. woman who was shocked back to life five times, described seeing heaven and Jesus. Hines' heart kept stopping so for 17 minutes paramedics desperately tried to bring her back to life.

JUSTIN BIEBER SHARES PASTOR’S MESSAGE ON OVERCOMING FEAR

Unable to speak when she first came to in the hospital, Hines motioned for a pen and started writing in Johnson's cousin's journal.

"It's real," she wrote, and when asked if she was talking about heaven, she nodded yes with tears filling her eyes.

Hines was released from the hospital a few weeks later.

As a memorial to the miracle moment, Johnson got the words inked on her arm in the same way her aunt wrote them.

"Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen," she wrote in an Instagram post. "It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you [Tina Hines]! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love."

LEANN RIMES' NEW FAITH-INSPIRED TATTOO CAUSES CONTROVERSY AMONG FANS

Silver's post has been liked more than one million times.

"I was a witness to a miracle," one of the EMT's told Good Morning Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hines' story of seeing Jesus and heaven has been met with praise and skepticism.