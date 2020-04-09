Pope calls coronavirus health workers, priests 'saints next door'

Pope Francis praised priests and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as "the saints next door" during a Thursday mass at an empty St. Peter's Basilica.

Francis celebrated Holy Week with the evening mass, starting off by honoring priests and medical staff tending to coronavirus patients in Italian hospitals as the country continues to be ravaged by the crisis.

“These days, more than 60 [health workers] in Italy have died, after giving attention to the sick in hospitals,” he said. “Also doctors, nurses. They are the saints next door.”

As of Thursday, Italy has 143,626 known COVID-19 cases, including 18,279 deaths.

Francis also raised concerns over priests who have been insulted because of the Catholic Church's child sex-abuse scandals.

“Today I carry you in my heart and I carry you to the altar," he said.

“Ugly things are said to [many priests], in reference to the drama we have experienced with the discovery of priests who did ugly things,″ the pope added. “Some tell me they cannot leave their home wearing the clerical collar because they’re insulted.”

Ceremonies in Vatican City have been severely disrupted by the coronavirus crisis as the large crowds of tourists and Roman Catholics who normally crowd St. Peter's Square have been absent following the prohibition of large gatherings.

