Pope says coronavirus could be ‘nature’s response’ to climate change

Pope Francis likened the coronavirus pandemic to recent fires and floods as one of “nature’s responses” to the world’s ambivalence to climate change.

“There is an expression in Spanish: ‘God always forgives, we forgive sometimes, but nature never forgives,'” the pope said in an interview published Wednesday in The Tablet, a United Kingdom-based Catholic weekly.

The pope, 83, was responding to whether he believed coronavirus could spur ecological conversion, the idea for people to lead more environmentally conscious lives through the understanding that the natural world is a creation of God.

Pope Francis said the world had yet to respond to recent “partial catastrophes” related to the climate.

“Who now speaks of the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted?” he asked.

“Who speaks now of the floods? I don’t know if these are the revenge of nature, but they are certainly nature’s responses.”

The pope went on to say he believed the COVID-19 outbreak that has ravaged the globe could inspire change.

