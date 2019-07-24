Pastor believes California crusade will start '21st century Jesus revolution'

A Southern California megachurch pastor, called the "evangelist of the future" by the late evangelist Billy Graham, is holding a three-day crusade celebrating God and the country.

Greg Laurie said he wants to reach people with the gospel message as part of one of the country's longest-running evangelistic outreaches.

Laurie, a senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship of California and Hawaii, is hosting the 30th annual SoCal Harvest Crusade at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Calif., Aug. 23-25. The annual gathering has seen over half a million people make professions of faith in Christ.

The evangelist has held crusades across the globe since 1990, reaching millions in person, online, and through TV.

“Looking back,” Laurie, who came to faith at 17 years old during the Jesus Revolution, said in a statement, “I can see God’s hand at work from the very beginning. It has always been a part of God’s plan for us to know Him and make Him known.”

The crusade will feature Christian artists like Passion Music, For King & Country, Lecrae, Jeremy Camp, Phil Wickham, Newsboys and Chris Tomlin.

Laurie, along with special guests like Eric Metaxas and Darryl Strawberry, will speak each night and "invite attendees to ponder questions of meaning, happiness, and eternity," according to the event.

Brennley Brown, of The Voice, will sing "God Bless America" the first night as part of a military appreciation ceremony that will include the unfurling of the American flag across the stadium's field.

SoCal Harvest will have free admission and be streamed live.