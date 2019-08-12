Jesus Global Youth Day in the Philippines: 'This is a revival generation'

Thousands of faith-filled young people gathered in the Philippines for the first Jesus Global Youth Day, which aimed to equip them to evangelize the next generation.

Students heard from boxing champion and now Philippines senator, Manny Pacquiao, actor Stephen Baldwin, inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic, and sang along with worship bands like Bethel Music, Planetshakers and others.

Nick Hall, the founder of Pulse, a prayer and evangelism movement, closed out the conference that took place in both Cebu and Manilla, simulcasting Aug. 8 - Aug. 10.

“The whole theme of Jesus Global Youth Day was to follow Christ, love others, and live changed," Hall told Fox News. "This is a revival generation."

Leaders from 45 countries joined the event, which included a two-way video conference with a group gathered in Crimea, Ukraine.

“The hunger of the youth there in the Philippines was just unbelievable," Hall added. "For all the talk of people saying young people are lazy and wanting more surface than substance, we definitely saw that that’s not the case with the next generation.”

Ron Luce, Filipino Bishop Efraim Tendero and Hall used the occasion to launch The Year of the Bible, an international initiative focused on calling the next generation to the Word of God.

“We really feel the Year of the Bible has to do with 2020 and just rally people to find their 2020 vision from Scripture, but more than it being about 2020, the call for Year of the Bible is that it has to do with the year in a person’s life when they decide once and for all that the Bible will lead and influence their lives — and so for some, their year of the Bible may have been 10 years ago but we’re believing that more people will have their Year of the Bible in 2020 than at any point in history.”

Although the three-day gathering ended in the Philippines, other churches worldwide continue hosting gatherings using resources from the conference, reaching millions around the world.