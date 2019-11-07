Five feel-good stories from this week you don't want to miss

Grab the tissues.

Here are some good stories of inspiration, patriotism and giving back that we could all use this week.

1. LIFE-SAVING PROPOSAL

SWAT medic saves life, finishes race, then proposes

Chicago Police Sgt. Mike Nowacki not only had the time of his life Sunday at the finish line of the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K Run, but he changed two others as well.

The 19-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and SWAT medic was planning on proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Chicago Police Officer Erin Gubala, who was stationed at the end of the race, but as he approached the finish line, rehearsing what he would say, he put his plans on hold to answer the call of duty, saving a woman who went into cardiac arrest.

Then moments later, he got down on one knee, and popped the question to Gubala, who said "Yes!"

"It was definitely a serendipitous moment," Nowacki said. "Because if I had run a little bit slower or a little bit faster I never would've encountered the young lady," and turning to his fiance, he added, "and then she had to say yes after that."

Read the full story here.

2. LAST-SECOND SAVE

Worker saves man who fell on tracks as train arrives

John O'Connor, a California transportation supervisor for Bay Area Rapid Transit, is being hailed a hero after saving a passenger who fell onto the tracks. But O'Connor said he was just doing his job.

Surveillance footage shows the dramatic rescue as O'Connor, a BART employee of 24 years, reaches down and pulls the man up, just before the train would've crushed him.

"I'm just fortunate that God put me there," O'Connor said. "And he got to see another day. And when I spoke with him later, I said, 'Hey, just pay it forward."

Read the full story here.

3. 'THERE ARE NO WORDS'

Woman meets siblings she saved in the Holocaust

Melpomeni Dina, a 92-year-old Greek woman who saved 40 Israeli siblings during the Holocaust, was reunited recently in a fading ritual at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

There was not a dry eye in sight as each one hugged and kissed the woman recognized as one of the "Righteous Among the Nations," meeting for the first time since she helped them escape the Holocaust.

“There are no words to describe this feeling,” Sarah Yanai, one of the siblings saved and is now 86, said. “It is very emotional for us to be together again.”

Holding the hands of those she hid, fed and protected as a teenager over 75 years ago, Dina said she could now “die quietly.”

Read the full story here.

4. FUR-EVER FAMILY

Puppy found in Baghdadi raid 'happy' with new home

A young puppy named "Bobe" was orphaned in the U.S. military operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last Saturday.

Since then, a Syrian photojournalist, Fared Alhor, rescued the little dog and helped get him ready for adoption into a fur-ever home.

On Sunday, Alhor traveled to Baghdadi’s demolished compound in Syria to take pictures when he discovered the whimpering puppy in the rubble, near the body of its mother, who had apparently died during the strike.

He took the puppy to a clinic, got her vaccinated and treated back to full health, before being adopted by a family where the pet is "very happy" today.

Read the full story here.

5. 'POWER OF PRAYER'

High school football opponents go viral for post-game prayer

A pair of Texas high school football opponents went viral for a photo of them uniting in prayer under the Friday night lights last week.

As soon as the final whistle blew at Sherman High School, Gage Smith asked his friend Ty Jordan, of West Mesquite High School, if he could pray with him for his mom who is battling stage 4 lung and bone cancer.

"It meant the most to me," Ty told "Fox & Friends First" Friday, after the photo had been shared over 150,000 times on social media.

Read the full story here.