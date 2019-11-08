Texas high school football player goes viral after praying for opponent whose mom is battling cancer

Football and faith go hand-in-hand in Texas and one photo captured that kind of special moment under the lights last Friday night as two opposing high school players united in prayer.

As soon as the final whistle blew at Sherman High School, Gage Smith asked his friend Ty Jordan, of West Mesquite High School, if he could pray with him for his mom who is battling stage 4 lung and bone cancer.

"It meant the most to me," Ty told "Fox & Friends First" Friday, after the photo had been shared over 150,000 times on social media.

"You don't usually see that."

Gage and Ty met playing 7-on-7 flag football for the past two years in the spring and summer, but on Saturday they were enemies on the field before reuniting as friends.

Ty said faith "means a lot" and said the viral moment speaks to the importance of "taking some time out of your day to pray for others, speak for others, do little things. That's what really counts."

And Ty's mom, Tiffany Jordan, would agree.

"I was speechless,'' Jordan told TODAY, after she saw the image. "It made me cry. [Gage] didn't have to do that. The fact that he took the time to pray with Ty for me, that took my breath away."

The star running back said his mom has her ups and downs and has been struggling health-wise.

"Fox & Friends First" host Heather Childers ended by saying, "You know what we need to do. We need to have everybody pray for your mom. Even more prayer is going up for her and hopefully, she will get better!"