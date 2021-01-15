Franklin Graham shares message that will 'change your life' amid pandemic

Evangelist Franklin Graham shared a hopeful message on "Fox & Friends" Friday for anyone suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the COVID-19 crisis, Graham said: "And all of us go through catastrophic events in our life: marriage problems, health problems, so forth."

The president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association wrote the forward to "Who's in Charge of a World That Suffers?" authored by his father, the late Rev. Billy Graham, in 1981 and is now being rereleased.

"Even though my father's been dead for two years, his voice is still being heard and this is a book that can help change your life right here in the middle of this pandemic," said Graham, who is also the CEO of Samaritan's Purse.

The preacher shared a faith-filled message, quoting from John 3:16 and giving a call for salvation, asking anyone who hasn't made the decision to follow Christ to do so today.

"God made us and he created us and he loves us. He sent his son Jesus Christ from heaven to this earth to take our sins. He died on the cross. He rose again from the grave. He's alive and he can come into each and every heart that invites him," he said.

Explaining pain and suffering, Graham said the devil wants to destroy everything as the "god of this age," adding, "but we know that if we put our faith and trust in Christ, we come under his shelter, we come under his protection, and nobody can snatch us out of his hand."

Graham also thanked President Trump and his administration for their efforts protecting religious freedom ahead of National Religious Freedom Day Saturday.

"About 260 million people live in areas where they are persecuted for their faith. You had, I believe it was around 3,000 Christians, close to 4,000 that lost their lives because of their faith in God. Churches were destroyed. Close to 10,000 churches were attacked and destroyed last year, so religious freedom is very important and I appreciate the fact that Donald Trump made this a big issue in his administration," he said in part.

"I hope that Joe Biden will see the value of religious freedom and that he will protect it as well," Graham concluded.