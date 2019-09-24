Teacher praised for carrying student with Spina Bifida on back during field trip: ‘Melt my heart’

A teacher has gone viral for a thoughtful act that ensured no student felt left out.

Jim Freeman, a teacher at Tully Elementary School in Louisville, Ky., was taking a class of students to the Falls of the Ohio for a field trip last week.

However, one 10-year-old little girl named Ryan, who has Spina Bifida and uses a wheelchair, thought she would not be able to attend the group trip as the falls are not accessible for her.

Her mom, Shelly King, wrote on the Facebook page “Team Ryan” that she was planning an “alternate field trip day” for her daughter when Freeman reached out to the family and volunteered to “tote [Ryan] around on the falls all day,” King wrote.

King wrote that she was touched by the sweet gesture – and that Ryan was excited to be able to go with her classmates.

“She is sooooo excited to do this independent from me,” she wrote, along with photos from the field trip showing Ryan enjoying her time. “Omg MELT MY HEART.”

For the trip, Ryan was put in a carrier that Freeman had on his back for the day.

“We are sooooo blessed to have an ENTIRE school that is so compassionate and empathetic and NEVER make her feel left out,” King gushed on Facebook.

The teacher’s above-and-beyond actions have been praised all over, with many calling the man “wonderful” and “caring” and complimenting the school on its “loving teachers.”