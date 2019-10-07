90 million Christians and Jews pray for Jerusalem peace in global event featuring US ambassador to Israel

Over half a million churches and an estimated 90 million Christians and Jews around the world participated in the Global Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem on Sunday.

David Friedman, United States Ambassador to Israel, was the keynote speaker at the event, held in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon. Friedman and Mayor Moshe Lion were joined by 70 millennial pastors from the United States, Canada and Brazil, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“I am so blessed to celebrate with such incredible people, such inspirational and distinguished religious leaders like all of you, to celebrate the State of Israel, to celebrate this holy city of Jerusalem and of course to celebrate the unbreakable relationship between the United States and Israel,” Friedman told the crowd.

He added: “We will continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem as we do today, but it will be for peace based upon the truth, the undeniable and now the scientifically corroborated truth, about how the roots of the Jewish people and the roots of Christianity are both centered in this Holy City, a city small in size but so immeasurably large in purpose and in meaning."

President Trump announced the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which opened on May 14, 2018.

Bishop Robert Stearns, executive director of Eagles' Wings and founder of the global day of prayer – held on the first Sunday in October – said over 90 million joined in from 175 nations via events and the live broadcast on God-TV.

“This is the largest annual prayer gathering in the world of Christians praying in solidarity with Jerusalem, the eternal undivided capital of Israel," Stearns said ahead of the event at the Tayelet Haas Promenade.

The event, which is inspired on Psalm 122:6's call for prayer for Jerusalem, this year closed a three-day worship and prayer gathering, Awake Jerusalem, where hundreds of Christians from over 20 different nations assembled at key holy sites in Jerusalem for worship, teaching and prayer.

Stearns, who also serves as president of the Israel Christian Nexus organization and has taken over 25,000 people to the Holy Land, is hosting 66 influential Evangelical pastors and leaders for 10 days in Israel, designed to help educate these young leaders about the Jewish State.

Brazilian Pastor Teo Hayashi, the founder of Dunamis Movement, said, "My life was changed in this land. My theology was changed in this land. I see myself as a Christian differently than I did before coming to this land, and as a leader, I've been deeply impacted by everything that I've seen in the Jewish culture and in the Jews as a people that were chosen by God, so thank you, Israel."