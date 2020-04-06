Coronavirus outbreak spurs record Bible purchases: ‘People are looking for hope’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic and many people holed up in their homes, people are ordering books online, especially the Good Book, according to sales from top Christian publishers.

While the vast majority of Americans own Bibles, a large percentage say they never read itb.

But that could be changing.

Alabaster Co., a small business in California that sells books of the Bible for the Instagram generation, saw an increase of 143 percent compared to last year.

"In this life-altering and unprecedented pandemic, people are looking for hope and restoration," Brian Chung, co-founder and business director of Alabaster Co., told Fox News.

"Even amidst suffering and financial hardship we've continued to see people engage with Alabaster by utilizing our free resources and purchasing Bibles as encouraging gifts for loved ones," he added. "We believe people are buying Bibles because there’s a longing to connect with God, find meaning, and experience peace."

In an effort to give back, Alabaster is donating 100 percent of proceeds from one of their books to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus, and like other small businesses, they are facing uncertainty.

LifeWay Christian Resources also saw an increase of 62 percent last week compared to the previous year.

"We believe this is no accident, as people often go to the Bible as a source of hope in times of crisis and uncertainty," said Ben Mandrell, LifeWay CEO. "People draw hope from Scripture because in it they see a God who is with us during our suffering."

Mandrell added, "The Bible, as God's words to us, is a reminder that He doesn't leave us to walk through difficult times alone."

And Tyndale has also seen an increase, especially for their Life Application Study Bible, Immerse Bible for study groups, and other Bibles on their online store.

"It’s not surprising that people turn to the comfort and clarity of the Bible in times of trouble and uncertainty," said Jim Jewell, communications director of Tyndale House Publishers. "We have been seeing this at Tyndale House during the last month, with strong Bible sales and engagement on our social media platforms."