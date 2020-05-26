Expand / Collapse search
Faith & Values
Atlanta church offering free coronavirus tests for 1 day in June

Vandana Rambaran
By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
An Atlanta church is offering free coronavirus testing and is handing out free masks to anyone who receives a test.

The Elizabeth Baptist Church is encouraging community members to make an appointment -- although they are not required to -- and get a test on June 6 during the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tests will be administered by The Family Health Centers of Georgia, which has organized at least a dozen other free mobile testing events throughout Atlanta.

Free food will also be available from the Taste of Grace and Jimmy John's food truck.

