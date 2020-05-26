Atlanta church offering free coronavirus tests for 1 day in June

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Atlanta church is offering free coronavirus testing and is handing out free masks to anyone who receives a test.

CDC WARNS IT 'MAY BE POSSIBLE' FOR CORONAVIRUS TO SPREAD ON SURFACES, IN NEW SHIFT

The Elizabeth Baptist Church is encouraging community members to make an appointment -- although they are not required to -- and get a test on June 6 during the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tests will be administered by The Family Health Centers of Georgia, which has organized at least a dozen other free mobile testing events throughout Atlanta.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Free food will also be available from the Taste of Grace and Jimmy John's food truck.