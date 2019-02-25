Zoe Kravitz wears sheer gold bra to Oscars after party

Zoe Kravitz bared it all at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The “Big Little Lies” star attended the party following the 91st Academy Awards wearing a sheer gold bra paired with a black floor-length skirt and Yves Saint Laurent bag. She completed the look with diamond earrings, bracelets and rings.

Kravitz attended Sunday night’s event with fiancé Karl Glusman.

Kravitz revealed in October to Rolling Stone that she and Glusman got engaged in February.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Kravitz told the magazine for the cover story. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Kravitz wasn’t the only celebrity attending the Vanity Fair party in a daring outfit.

Kendall Jenner wore a jaw-dropping sleeveless black gown with cutouts on both sides of the dress, exposing her hips, along with an open back.