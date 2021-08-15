Yvette Nicole Brown says Matthew McConaughey smells like 'good living' after he said he doesn’t wear deodorant

Yvette Nicole Brown dished on one of the biggest behind-the-scenes things she’s learned throughout her career in Hollywood — what Matthew McConaughey smells like.

The "Community" actress appeared on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" last week to discuss her many, many film and TV roles. The conversation turned to her part in the 2008 comedy "Tropic Thunder" where she got to work with McConaughey.

Revealing that she is a big fan of the actor, she noted that she had a goal in mind when meeting him at the time. She recalled a 2005 interview the actor did with People in which he noted that he revealed he hadn’t worn deodorant "in 20 years."

"So my first thought was, I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right. He does not have an odor. He smells like granola and good livin'. That’s all I can say,’" Brown said. "He has a sweet, sweet scent that’s just him and it’s not musty or crazy."

The actress went on to note that McConaughey’s good scent was in keeping with his good nature, recalling how wonderful he was to work with on set.

"And he was very kind to me," she added. "Most of my scenes — all of my scenes — were with him. I’ve been a fan since ‘A Time to Kill’ so the idea that I got to be in scenes with him and be directed by Ben Stiller… it was a great experience."

Brown’s comments come amid an odd growing trend in which celebrities are revealing how much they do or do not bathe in a given day. For example, while Jake Gyllenhaal noted that he doesn’t find it necessary to bathe every day, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came out to reveal that he showers three times per day.

"I believe he bathed because he smelled delicious," Brown joked of McConaughey. "Those that don’t bathe, I don’t understand. I’ve got to get under water and rub some soap on me every single day!"