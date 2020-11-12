YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach welcomes baby 10 months after son's death

YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach is celebrating the birth of her new baby boy.

The social media star announced she and her husband Jeff welcomed a son just 10 months after the tragic death of their 3-month-old son Crew.

"He's here," Brittani captioned a photo on Instagram of herself holding the newborn as Jeff, who was wearing a mask, looked on. "Born at 8:33."

In her Stories, Brittani documented her birthing experience, writing how she "was nauseous all night" and "extremely anxious" but had a special object with her: Crew's stuffed llama, which she sleeps with "every night."

"He's here with me," the 29-year-old wrote.

In December, the couple revealed that Crew was tragically found unresponsive while napping at a friend's house. Two days later he died in the hospital.

“Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today,” she wrote on Dec. 30. “I rode on the bed with him to the O.R., with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives. I’m not very good with words right now, because my heart hurts and I’m angry.”

After his passing, Brittani and Jeff shared with her followers on Instagram that after they made the difficult decision to donate his organs, hospital staff and visitors lined the halls to form an “Honor Walk” as he was wheeled to the operating room.

“Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has,” she wrote. “I’m thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown, but please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another. Put yourself in our shoes (which is impossible to do) and ask yourself if you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say.”

In May, Brittani and Jeff announced they were expecting again. "Sent straight from Heaven and without a doubt, hand-picked by big brother Crew himself," they wrote alongside a video of the family walking in a field.

The new baby joins brothers Carter, Cooper and Cash, plus stepsister Sydney.