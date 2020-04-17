YouTube star Steve Cash, known for 'Talking Kitty' videos, dead by suicide, wife says

YouTube star Steve Cash has died by suicide.

Cash, best known as the man behind the popular "Talking Kitty" videos, took his own life on Thursday, his wife revealed on Facebook.

"This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning," Celia DeCosta Cash wrote.

"I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain," the post continued.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the YouTube star died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40 years old, according to the report.

Cash's "Talking Kitty" videos featured the star speaking to his cats as if they were humans, drawing in millions of fans. As of Friday morning, Cash's YouTube channel had 2.4 million subscribers.

The actor previously opened up about his mental health struggles on his YouTube channel with fans. Last year, he revealed he suffered from bipolar disorder and depression, the outlet said.

His latest "Talking Kitty" video titled "Sylvester Goes To Court" was published three months ago and raked in a whopping three million views.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).