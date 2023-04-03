'Young Sheldon' star Raegan Revord suffered from PTSD, panic attacks after car crash with drunk driver

"Young Sheldon" actress Raegan Revord is opening up about the scary incident that left her with PTSD and experiencing panic attacks.

While reflecting on the latest episode of the "Big Bang Theory" prequel, Revord recounted the "challenging" experience she had while shooting.

"Tonight’s episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally," Revord wrote to her Instagram. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence. The irony here is I’m pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, ‘You gotta get back on the saddle.’"

"And that’s not to say it wasn’t difficult. I had full-blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident," she revealed.

Revord, 15, shared a series of photos to her Instagram, including behind-the-scenes shots from set as well as from the accident.

One photo showed several deployed airbags in a static Tesla vehicle.

On the show, which is currently in its sixth season, Revord plays Missy, Sheldon's fraternal twin sister.

On Thursday's episode, Missy steals her father's truck and goes "on the lam" with her friend Paige, played by actress McKenna Grace.

"The only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," Revord wrote.

"They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being (sic) came first," she added.

"With that said, I hope you enjoy tonight’s episode," the teen wrote.

"When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times – love you Kenny)," she wrote of actress Grace.

The show also stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, the character famously played by Jim Parsons.