Whiskey brand attracts 'Yellowstone' actress amid increase in female bourbon drinkers

A "Yellowstone" star is lending her support to a California-based whiskey and wine company.

Kelly Reilly, the actress who portrays Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone," the popular television series, recently joined Ammunition Wines & Whiskey as brand ambassador.

The partnership, announced in November, was over two-and-a-half years in the making.

WHISKEY VALOR FOUNDATION IS UNITING VETERANS, HERE'S HOW A 'CRAZY IDEA' BECAME REALITY

"You can always make the best product in the world," Ammunition co-founder Andy Wahl told Fox News Digital.

"But if you don't know how to market it and get it out there to where you can create some consumer awareness and you get a trial on it, then your product's going to basically sit on the shelf."

Through a business partner, Wahl was able to connect with Reilly.

Wahl said he was "very intrigued in terms of her as a personality. There was definitely a long period of courting because she's never been associated with a brand. She's never had a desire to do it."

Wahl said that Reilly began to realize the value of playing "a powerful character" who can command "a huge voice" to the "growing category of female consumers in the whiskey space."

WOMAN CELEBRATES 106TH BIRTHDAY WITH FIREBALL WHISKY SHOT: 'A LOT OF FUN'

Ammunition's "Soil to Spirit" campaign, slated to launch later this year, "celebrates the craftsmanship, heritage and adventurous spirit at the heart of Ammunition Wines & Whiskey," a news release said.

"I have always harbored a deep respect for the land and our natural resources," Reilly, 47, said in a statement. "I was immediately drawn to Ammunition's commitment to create a standout product with a brand identity rooted in the spirit of the American West. I'm thrilled to partner with Ammunition and contribute my experiences and perspectives."

Reilly was photographed holding a bottle of Ammunition whiskey in Montana, where "Yellowstone" is filmed.

Given that her "time was limited," Wahl said, the show's still photographer, Emerson Miller, helmed the photo session. The aim of the shoot "was to create some kind of great voice that can connect and broaden the reach of our consumer base," Wahl said, especially among female whiskey drinkers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

During a recent event in Florida that Wahl attended, 70% of those who signed up were female, he said.

Among them was a 60-year-old woman. She came up to him and told him, "I'm so glad Kelly's involved. You know, I like my whiskey, too. It's not just for the boys."

"These are very prideful women [who] are going to drink something masculine like Ammunition," Wahl said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Ammunition was first launched as a winery before adding whiskey to its arsenal in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ammunition whiskeys are aged, blended and distilled with the "true spirit of the West," the tagline says. Because of Ammunition's origins, its bourbons are finished in wine casks.

By lassoing the British-born actress, Wahl said he's hopeful that Reilly can help educate others about America's connection to bourbon and its evolution from farm to spirit.

"This is the juice that we like to drink," Wahl said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yellowstone" concluded its fifth and final season in December.

A prequel series, "1923," returns for a second season later this month.