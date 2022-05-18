Sylvester Stallone films 'Tulsa King' Paramount series in New York

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sylvester Stallone was spotted filming his new Paramount+ mob television series "Tulsa King" in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Wednesday morning.

The 75-year-old actor looked completely in his element on set wearing a leather jacket and black slacks as he strolled along city streets in character as reformed mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi.

The network revealed Stallone's show is set for a Nov. 13 launch date on both the Paramount+ streaming service and the Paramount cable television network.

Two episodes of the Taylor Sheridan-created series will be available on the streamer immediately, with new shows premiering every Sunday. Paramount will also air a sneak peek on TV after the season five premiere of Sheridan’s "Yellowstone," with episode two airing following the Nov. 20 show.

SYLVESTER STALLONE CELEBRATES 75TH BIRTHDAY WITH ‘MY WONDERFUL FAMILY’

"Tulsa King" tells the story of Manfredi (Stallone) as he rebuilds his life after being exiled from the family by his crime boss following a 25-year prison stint. Manfredi is forced to create a new family of his own in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a group of unlikely characters.

He stars alongside Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and A.C. Peterson.

Sheridan told Variety in April that he came up with the idea for "Tulsa King," wrote the pilot and convinced the legendary actor to sign on to star in about one week.

DOLPH LUNDGREN RELIEVED SYLVESTER STALLONE SURVIVED NEAR-FATAL PUNCH ON 'ROCKY IV' SET

"I was talking with a producer, and it’s COVID," he said "Everyone’s kind of going stir crazy. He was asking me about ideas. I said, ‘Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don’t know anything about.’"

Stallone's Mafioso role also marks the first time he has ever starred as the lead in a television series despite more than five decades working in the industry.

He didn't break out into television work until 1973, where he was credited as a writer on an episode of "The Evil Touch," and strayed from the small screen for a few years before returning to play Elmore "Rocky" Caddo in a 1975 episode of "Police Story."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stallone's first film stint went uncredited in 1969 when he played an extra The Square Root, followed by a "Restaurant Patron" in "Downhill Racer" and a "Soldier in Catering Area" in the 1970 "M*A*S*H" movie.

His big break, though, was the 1974 coming-of-age tale "The Lords of Flatbush," with Henry Winkler, about a group of teenaged friends and their antics growing up together in a neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Stallone became a household name with "Rocky" in 1976, the boxing drama he not only wrote, but also starred in, with John G. Avildsen in the director's chair.

The film received critical acclaim and 10 Academy Award nominations at the 49th annual ceremony in 1977.

"Rocky" took home the coveted Best Picture trophy, beating "Network," "Taxi Driver," "Bound for Glory" and "All the President's Men." Avildsen earned the Best Director award, while Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad nabbed the Best Film Editing Oscar.