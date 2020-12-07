Cole Hauser dishes on his ‘Yellowstone’ co-star and ‘great friend’ Kevin Costner: ‘He's a wonderful person’

EXCLUSIVE: The onscreen dynamic between “Yellowstone” stars Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner is electric -- and if anyone had a question about whether the pair get along away from the set, Hauser will point you to Costner’s reaction to his inclusion in People’s magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive list.

“It's funny you say that because I just looked on his social media, this is just a little while ago, and it goes, 'Cole Hauser, Sexiest Man Alive – and then he goes, ‘You son of a b---h,’” Hauser explained to Fox News through laughter while discussing his latest film, “The Last Champion,” a sports drama about a former wrestling star and hometown hero who return to his small town and seeks redemption after a scandal costs him his coveted Olympic medal.

“So you know, that was Kevin’s way of – I mean, we're great friends. We've worked together now four years and I love him,” Hauser, 45, continued. “He's a wonderful person – more importantly – a person than an actor. I just enjoy being around him and enjoying each other's company. So he's been somebody I've always looked up to creatively. And that's been an honor working with him.”

The “2 Fast 2 Furious” star said “The Last Champion” is a film that is much needed in today’s climate, especially when one considers the grave uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has brought on and many are finding it difficult to stay motivated.

“This is a film that has faith, that has family, it has love, friendship, addiction – and obviously, that's a big issue right now given the circumstances and where we are as a country and then ultimately redemption,” Hauser said of the film. “And that's why I think this is a great time for this film to come out during the holidays, especially where you can sit with your family and watch a story of a guy who's shattered and is at rock bottom at the beginning of this movie and then experience the slow incline and build to him finding himself again.”

Hauser said playing the role of John Wright “had a lot of the colors” of a character he always wanted to encompass in his career as a performer.

“I think as an actor you look at characters that you're going to play throughout your career and this is one that just had these beautiful colors that ended with me taking this kid, who reminds me a lot of myself as a young man and teaching him not only physically to be a great wrestler, but also mentally,” he said.

As the road to redemption is often paved with grave obstacles, the "Dazed and Confused" star also opened up about the idea of offering second chances in life, especially during a cultural shift where anyone can be “canceled” for past transgressions regardless of how minuscule they may have been.

“I'm a big firm believer in second chances. I've had them in my own life,” said Hauser. “A lot of my friends that are really talented people, you know, it doesn't matter just in the acting game, but in business period, in general, in life, everybody deserves a second chance, sometimes a third. You know what I mean?”

The grandson of esteemed Hollywood screenwriter Dwight Hauser continued: “What's important to me, especially now more than ever, and this happens within the film, is that this small town takes their arms and puts it around John Wright and only because of that is this guy actually coming back and finding himself as a human being again and I feel like us, as a culture, us, as a community, us, as a nation – we need to be doing more of that right now instead of drawing a line in the sand and saying, 'Hey, it's me and it's all about me.'”

“Instead, let's help our neighbors. If somebody is down, let's reach out,” added the “Good Will Hunting” actor. “You know, this is a time to do it in our communities and especially during the holiday season.”

“The Last Champion,” which also stars "Lizzie McGuire" actress Hallie Todd, "X-Men: First Class" actor Randall Batinkoff and "This Is Us" star Peter Onorati, will be available digitally Dec. 8 on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.