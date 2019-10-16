Expand / Collapse search
'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's home was site of woman's murder, authorities say; suspect arrested

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with the murder of a woman at a Southern California home owned by 1960s “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely, according to reports.

The unidentified suspect was on the loose for a short time before being caught, KABC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

American actor Ron Ely plays the title role in an episode of the US TV series 'Tarzan', circa 1967. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Ely, 81, is best known for playing Tarzan in the 1966-68 TV series of the same name. He also had recurring roles in shows like “The Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island.”

It’s unclear if Ely was in the house at the time of the slaying, but officials said a man was there, KABC reported.