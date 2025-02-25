Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Woman behind bogus Graceland auction plot pleads guilty to federal charge

Lisa Jeanine Findley once threatened to sell Elvis Presley’s mansion to highest bidder, prosecutors say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The Missouri woman accused by federal authorities of an "alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal the family’s ownership interest" in Graceland pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. 

Lisa Jeanine Findley will be sentenced on June 19 after pleading guilty to a charge of mail fraud related to the scheme. She previously pleaded not guilty to a two-count indictment, which also includes a count of aggravated identity theft that will now be dropped. 

Findley, of Kimberling City, falsely claimed Presley’s daughter borrowed $3.8 million from a bogus private lender and had pledged Graceland as collateral for the loan before her death in January 2023, prosecutors said when she was charged in August 2024. She then threatened to sell Graceland to the highest bidder if Presley’s family didn’t pay a $2.85 million settlement, according to authorities. 

When asked by the judge on Tuesday if Findley was admitting guilt and accepting responsibility, she said "yes." Findley would have faced up to 20 years if convicted, but she is expected to receive less than that under the plea deal, according to the Associated Press. 

Graceland mansion visitors

Visitors line up to enter the Graceland mansion in August 2017 in Memphis, Tenn. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

A Tennessee court halted the sale of the historic Graceland mansion in May 2024 after Presley’s granddaughter claimed documents pertaining to the case were fraudulent. 

"According to court documents, Findley allegedly posed as three different individuals affiliated with a fictitious private lender named Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC (Naussany Investments)," the Justice Department said when it filed charges against Findley. 

"Findley allegedly fabricated loan documents on which Findley forged the signatures of Elvis Presley’s daughter and a Florida State notary public. Findley then allegedly filed a false creditor’s claim with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, and a fake deed of trust with the Shelby County Register’s Office in Memphis," the Justice Department continued. 

"After the scheme attracted global media attention, Findley allegedly wrote to representatives of Elvis Presley’s family, the Tennessee state court, and the media to claim falsely that the person responsible for the scheme was a Nigerian identity thief located in Nigeria," it added.

Elvis Presley in front of Graceland and Riley keough split

The Graceland mansion with Elvis Presley, left, and Riley Keough, who is Elvis’ granddaughter and sole heir to the property. (Getty Images)

The mansion, which is now a museum, is located in the Whitehaven area of Memphis. 

Elvis bought the mansion in 1957 for $102,500 and lived there until his death in 1977. 

About 600,000 tourists visit the property each year, according to the property's website. Graceland generates $150 million in overall economic impact to the City of Memphis. 

Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their newborn daughter Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie Presley was born to Elvis and Priscilla in February 1968, and brought home to Graceland. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Elvis and Lisa Marie are buried on the property. 

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan, Samantha Daigle and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

