'And Just Like That' reveals how Willie Garson's character Stanford will exit show

Willie Garson's character's fate was confirmed on the third and latest episode of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That."

In the HBO Max series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) finds a note in her old Upper East Side apartment from her longtime friend Stanford Blatch (Garson) explaining that he's decided to move to Tokyo to manage a rising TikTok star and he's asked his on-screen husband Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) for a divorce.

"Dearest Carrie, by the time you read this I'll be in Tokyo. I couldn't tell you — not without crying. And you have had enough crying," the note reads referencing the death of Carrie's on-screen husband, John aka Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

'SEX AND THE CITY' ACTOR WILLIE GARSON REMEMBERED BY HOLLYWOOD

Garson only filmed three episodes before he tragically died on September 21 at just 57 years old. The actor had been battling pancreatic cancer.

The star's son Nathen confirmed his father's death in a tribute posted to Instagram.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," he wrote. "I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER BREAKS SILENCE ON DEATH OF 'SEX AND THE CITY' CO-STAR WILLIE GARSON

Added Nathen: "Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

A spokesperson for HBO described Garson "in life, as on-screen," as a "devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe."

"He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years," the in memoriam reads. "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

WILLIE GARSON'S 'SEX AND THE CITY' CO-STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO ACTOR AFTER HIS DEATH

At the time, Cantone paid tribute to his TV partner’s death in a social media post.

"I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner," Cantone wrote on Instagram . "I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."

Parker broke her silence regarding the death of Garson in an emotional post as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 56-year-old actress wrote a lengthy caption that accompanied 10 photos of the two from their time filming the iconic original HBO series.

"It's been unbearable," Parker wrote . "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Besides "SATC," he also was known for playing Mozzie, a con man on the TV show "White Collar," and also had recurring roles on "NYPD Blue," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Supergirl."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.