Country singer goes viral for enraged reaction to ICE raids, calls out Christians supporting deportations

Country singer Bryan Andrews has gone viral for a video he posted Oct. 9 calling out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and Christians who support them.

In a TikTok clip recorded from inside his car, Andrews accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE of separating immigrant families and deporting undocumented immigrants without warrants or due process.

"We got the Department of f------ Homeland Security out here sharing hype videos of ICE agents flying in on American cities, banging in doors, jacking people out of their houses, zip-tying them in the streets naked, and then carting them off in the back of U-hauls with no warrants or due process like it’s a f---- trailer to the newest Call of Duty game," Andrews said.

Andrews’ video has received over one million views since he posted it last week. He appeared to reference videos recently uploaded by DHS that showed agents arresting individuals and clashing with protesters, set to motivational background music.

In the clip, the "The Older I Get" singer accused Christians who have cheered the arrests and deportations of being hypocrites.

"And the worst part is, I got to watch some of y’all cheering it on like you’re watching a f------ football game? And then the cherry on top of it all, I gotta sit here and listen to y’all call yourselves Christians?"

"Bulls---. You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and advocate and f------ laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses of people trying to come here the right ways."

He also argued that a recent Supreme Court decision allowed ICE to racially profile immigrants.

"You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and then think it’s OK that that highest court in the f------ land just gave a green light to ICE agents to be able to f------ target people just because they are brown or speaking Spanish."

Andrews appeared to reference a September Supreme Court ruling that overturned a federal judge’s injunction barring ICE from conducting raids in Los Angeles. That lower court judge had ruled in July that ICE was detaining individuals based on "apparent race or ethnicity" or speaking Spanish — a decision the Ninth Circuit had upheld until the Supreme Court reversed it 6–3.

In Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion, he argued that a combination of factors — including race — could provide authorities with reasonable suspicion to stop a person and inquire about their immigration status.

"To be clear, apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion; under this Court’s case law regarding immigration stops, however, it can be a ‘relevant factor’ when considered along with other salient factors," Kavanaugh wrote.

In response to the decision, a DHS statement claimed that the court found that DHS and ICE had not violated the law or the U.S. Constitution in the way it detained illegal immigrants.

"The Supreme Court simply applied longstanding precedent regarding what qualifies as ‘reasonable suspicion’ under the Fourth Amendment. What makes someone a target of ICE is if they are illegally in the U.S. DHS enforces federal immigration law without fear, favor, or prejudice," the September statement read.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The singer on Thursday offered a follow-up comment on Instagram addressing the controversy: "It has come to my attention that some people have become very upset by a video I posted entitled, ‘Crash Out.’"



He added that "after a long day of receiving unimaginable DMs, comments etc., I have since reflected on things quite a bit and have prepared an official statement that I would like to issue at this time."

He concluded, "I stand by every word I said."

Andrews isn’t the only country star who has criticized ICE in recent weeks. Artist Zach Bryan stirred up controversy when a snippet of his song, "Bad News" went viral earlier this month for lyrics that seemed to demonize ICE.

The controversy caught the attention of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who publicly criticized the singer.

"I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country," she said in an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.