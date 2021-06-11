'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's completely wrong answer leaves viewers stunned: 'I'm in stitches'

One " Wheel of Fortune " contestant on Thursday night's episode became the talk of Twitter after he guessed a puzzle that was all wrong.

A contestant named Matt was in the lead with $9,900 in the bank when he made a major blunder by not only shouting out the wrong answer, but failing to even use most of the letters that were already on the board.

Clips shared to social media show Matt had only a few letters to solve the puzzle, which read, "THE NE_T GENER_T__N."

One user joked that he was "in stitches" when Matt inaccurately guessed, "The next buttercup" instead of the real answer, "The next generation." Although it was hard for fans to make out exactly what Matt guessed as many also believed his answer sounded like "the next butter cut."

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK RECEIVES CONDOLENCES AFTER ANNOUNCING HEARTBREAKING NEWS ON-AIR

The big fail led many to question what was going through Matt's mind at that very moment he solved the puzzle. Host Pat Sajak, who is known for his witty remarks to contestants, was not shown on the screen when he sarcastically quipped, "Uh, no. Oddly enough, no."

"'Best buttercup!' Uhh no,'" one user tweeted, quoting Sajak, along with the hashtag #fail. Many others were in disbelief, writing, "Did this man on wheel of fortune say the best buttercup?"

"The best buttercup? #wheeloffortune @patsajak how did you not crack up laughing or make one of your hilarious faces," one user asked.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another person reminded folks at home that "Not ONE letter in that word matched 'buttercup'!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite Matt's brain fart being the talk of Twitter, he still went on to win the game, according to Yahoo!.