'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak recovering from emergency surgery, Vanna White to fill in

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is on the mend following emergency surgery, the show's official Twitter account said on Friday.

"Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine," the tweet read.

"He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," the statement added.

Per the tweet, taping for the show resumed on Friday as scheduled and Vanna White has taken over hosting duties as Sajak, 73, recovers.

Last Friday, Sajak stepped out with White, 62, and Alex Trebek on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate the unveiling of a star honoring producer Harry Friedman.

According to People magazine, the "Wheel of Fortune" host was in "great health and spirits."

Sajak made game-show history back in May.

With a "Wheel of Fortune" career that, at the time, stretched to 35 years and 198 days, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the "Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show."

"Thank you very much!" he said while receiving the honor, before turning to White. "I couldn't have done it without you, kid," he told his co-host.