'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who joked about 'loveless marriage' says he wanted to 'keep it real'

Blair Davis went viral after he told Pat Sajak he was "trapped in a loveless marriage" on Monday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” But the owner of a small trucking business told Fox News his remarks about his love life and "rotten grandson" were approved -- by his wife.

"You know, the wife and I've been watching that show for a long time. It's part of our nightly routine," Davis said. "And we noticed a pattern of defeat.

"Because every time the winner moved on to the final round...And, you know, at the beginning they have that intro. You know, ‘I’m married to my beautiful wife of 20 years,’ ‘I'm married to my handsome husband of 15 years,’ – well, inevitably, when that person, won and you saw a picture of the quote, unquote beautiful wife, I would turn to my wife and I would say ‘Apparently, our definition of beautiful, differs greatly,'" Davis quipped.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOSTESS VANNA WHITE REVEALS THE ONLY ARGUMENT SHE AND PAT SAJAK HAVE EVER HAD IN 36 YEARS

That's when Davis said he and his wife concocted the ruse while watching the show one evening.

"I told her, I said, 'Listen, if I ever get on 'Wheel of Fortune,' I'm going to get up there and I'm going to keep it real," he said. "This was, you know, 80 percent her idea."

On Monday night's show, Davis left Sajak's mouth hanging when he said point-blank: "I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim."

He continued: "She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson."

VANNA WHITE PRAISES ALEX TREBEK'S STRENGTH, 'WILL TO CONQUER' AMID PANCREATIC CANCER BATTLE

Blair said that his wife and grandson were in the audience that night. He explained his wife specifically didn't want him to call her his "beautiful wife" on the show.

"She said, 'I don't want you ever to call me your beautiful wife. I don't want you ever to call me your gorgeous wife,'" Davis said. "I mean, we're 50, you know what I mean? So we've been together for 15 years. And 15 years ago, I was probably much more handsome than I am now, you know. So I'm under no misconceptions about who I am or what I look like. So, you know, we figured that we poke some fun, and we have a good time doing it. And like I said, keep it real."

He went on to say that he can get away with calling his wife, Kim, "an old battle-axe," because it's an integral part of the couple’s expressive dynamic that has allowed them to stay together for 15 years.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT LOSES PRIZE MONEY AFTER ACCIDENTALLY GUESSING NSFW ANSWER

'I told her, I said, 'Listen, if I ever get on 'Wheel of Fortune,' I'm going to get up there and I'm going to keep it real.' — Blair Davis

“You know, she is not the gregarious or outgoing type,” he said. “You know, she's very confident and a very intelligent woman, but she's very reserved and shy at times. So, you know, it was incumbent on me to speak the truth."

As for his "rotten grandson?"

"Oh, he and I are best buddies. You know, just like I said on 'Wheel of Fortune,' I don't have any children of my own. I inherited three great, awesome step-kids," Davis said. "And they're older, you know. They're 30, 26 and 23. And I got a hold of them in their early teens, late teens."

8 WORST WHEEL OF FORTUNE FAILS

Davis also shared that Sajak, 72, gave him props for the remarks during the commercial break.

"[Sajak] leaned in at the commercial break and he goes, 'Now, that was funny.' You know, he's been doing this for I don't know, 30-plus years. So he was very, I wouldn't say guarded, but he was cool, you know what I mean? It's Pat Sajak!"

Davis said he had a blast in appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” and said "it's been crazy" after he went viral over his cheeky remarks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The next morning my phone started ringing from New York to Washington state, from Wisconsin to Louisiana and everywhere in-between. I have probably gotten three or four dozen calls, yours included."

Fox News’ Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.