Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, joining 'Wheel of Fortune' as social correspondent

Pat Sajak and Vanna White just re-signed with "Wheel of Fortune" to stay on through 2024.

In addition, Sajak, who has helmed the game show since 1981, will now be a consulting producer, and his daughter, Maggie Sajak, is joining the game show as a social correspondent.

The 26-year-old's job consists of expanding the show's digital presence. According to Variety, she’ll be the online host sharing "exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes access, and interviews with the hosts, staff, crew, and contestants."

Maggie will also run the show's social digital channels which include its "website and pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok."

PAT SAJAK AND VANNA WHITE SIGN NEW DEAL TO HOST 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' THROUGH 2024

According to the show's website, Maggie "graduated from Princeton University, finished a postgraduate program at Columbia University, and is currently attending law school."

"I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos and insights. The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them," she said regarding her new role.

Maggie has frequently appeared on "WoF" throughout her twenties and even teamed up with White to be the letter-turner back in January when her dad was out recovering from surgery.

Season 39 of "Wheel of Fortune" premieres on Sept. 13 on CBS.