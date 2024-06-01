'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie takes viewers behind the scenes ahead of his final show

"Wheel of Fortune" longtime host Pat Sajak's final episode is drawing near and fans are getting a rare, behind-the-scenes view of what really goes on behind the beloved puzzle board.

On Wednesday, Sajak's daughter, Maggie, took to Instagram to share video of the rare glimpse.

"Secrets from behind the puzzleboard!!" Maggie, who has served as the show's social correspondent since 2021, captioned the post.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK GETS EMOTIONAL AS DAUGHTER MAGGIE SAJAK FILLS IN FOR VANNA WHITE

"Look who I found!" she said in the video before panning to her dad, Pat.

"It looks like an election headquarters back here with all those TV screens and everything," he said. "I think I see some anchormen."

"A lot of people were asking what behind the puzzle board looks like, so we came to show them a glimpse," Maggie said, before Pat added, "We can't show a lot because there are certain things that are highly classified."

One thing they did show was Pat's very own water station: a small table that held bottles of Fiji water for the host.

"They just gave me enough to last the rest of the season," he said.

Co-host Vanna White joined in on the fun and showed fans a glimpse of what craft services are like for her on a daily basis.

"So, what do I do when I'm back here besides crochet briefly and look at my puzzles?" she asked. "They always have little snacks back here."

"This is what I get," White said while holding up a container of mixed nuts. "They used to bring cookies. They used to bring chips. They used to bring all the bad snacks, and I used to eat them. I said, do not bring them anymore."

"They bring nuts and they bring chocolate," she admitted. "I try not to eat it though."

After more than four decades as host, Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, June 7. The farewell episode was taped in April.

In June 2023, Sajak announced he was exiting the show.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote in a statement. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)."

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'S' VANNA WHITE 'DOESN'T WANT TO THINK ABOUT' THE END OF GAME SHOW WITH PAT SAJAK

Weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was officially named as his replacement, but judging by several comments on social media, fans believe the job should have gone to Maggie.

Last year, White recommended Maggie step up to the game show letter board. The longtime co-host suggested that if she was ever absent, Maggie would be the right person for the role.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White said during an interview with E! News. "She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

In September 2022, Sajak surpassed Bob Barker, former host of "The Price Is Right," as the longest-running host of any game show, having led the show for 40 years.