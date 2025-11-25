What to watch Thanksgiving: Family-friendly movies to stream this weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thanksgiving is a time to get together with loved ones, indulge in a big meal and spend quality time.

In addition to watching football, friends and family can gather around the TV and laugh as they spend meaningful time together watching a lighthearted, heartwarming movie.

Here are a few family-friendly movies to enjoy with your loved ones on Thanksgiving, now streaming on Tubi.

‘Free Birds’

"Free Birds" is the perfect movie to stream on Thanksgiving.

Starring Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler, the animated movie follows Reggie, a turkey pardoned by the president that year whose life turns upside down when he runs into another turkey named Jake.

The two then partner up on a time-traveling mission to prevent the turkey from ever becoming a part of Thanksgiving dinner. Their mission takes them back in time to just before the first-ever Thanksgiving in 1621 to accomplish their goal, but before they're able to, they are captured.

'Daddy's Home'

"Daddy's Home" perfectly blends comedy with heartwarming family fun.

In the movie, Will Ferrell portrays the straight-laced stepfather to two children who have finally started to get close to him. However, he starts to feel insecure when their extremely fit bad-boy father, played by Mark Wahlberg, comes back to town.

The two then face off in a competition to win over the affections of the family, each plotting against the other.

"My character, Brad, is in an almost sickeningly way wants to be the best dad he can be," Ferrell told "Good Morning Britain" in December 2015. "But it's nice to show both these characters, even though they're at odds a little bit, at the end of the day they find common ground and able to kind of in an uplifting way kind of help the kids."

‘Tortilla Soup’

"Tortilla Soup" is a touching tale about family and how food brings loved ones together.

The 2001 film follows three sisters and their relationship with their father, a retired chef who continues to cook for his family despite having lost his sense of smell and taste.

Food is a key focus of the movie, as they all get together for a mandatory family dinner every Sunday even as personal conflicts get in the way and create issues among them.

‘Are We There Yet?’

Ice Cube's first family-friendly movie is a hit.

"Are We There Yet" tells the story of Nick, as he tries to impress his girlfriend, Suzanne, by offering to accompany her two kids on a flight from Portland to Vancouver so they can visit their mom.

After getting banned from the flight, Nick embarks on a long road trip with the kids, experiencing a number of comedic obstacles along the way as the kids continue to push his boundaries.

'RV'

Before she married Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cheryl Hines starred as the Munro family matriarch in the 2006 comedy "RV."

Also starring Robin Williams, Josh Hutcherson and Kristin Chenoweth, the movie follows the Munro family on a road trip from Los Angeles to the Rockies after the patriarch, Bob, cancels their Hawaiian vacation to secretly travel to Boulder, Colorado, for a business meeting.

A series of mishaps along the way, including clogged toilets, issues with the parking brake and continuous run-ins with the eccentric Gornicke family, all help the family to bond and bring them closer together.

'Nanny McPhee'

Emma Thompson introduced herself to a whole new audience when she starred in the 2005 children's movie, "Nanny McPhee," in which she played a magical nanny.

Thompson plays the titular character, who arrives to help widower, Mr. Brown, with his seven unruly children who have already driven away 17 different nannies.

While initially hesitant about their new nanny, the children try everything to scare her away too, but once she's gone, they realize they need her help more than ever if they want to keep their family together.

"I love her mystery and her wit, and I love her judicious and consistent patience," Thompson told Oprah.com in August 2010. "And I love the fact that really what she's about is trying to provide children with the tools to solve their own problems. She's not about saying this is what you do."

The holiday season doesn't end with Thanksgiving. Just one month later, families come together again to celebrate Christmas, and what better way to get into the spirit than with a classic Christmas movie?

Here are the must-watch Christmas movies streaming on Fox Nation.

‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’

"Christmas at the Greenbrier" tells the story of a former couple finding their way back to each other.

In the movie, a retired professional football player Ben (Josh Murray) unexpectedly crosses paths with his former flame Abby, played by Alicia Leigh Willis, at the historic luxury resort The Greenbrier, during the holidays. After their relationship was derailed by his career years earlier, the two must decide if they are willing to risk their hearts for the second time.

Murray told Fox News Digital that he related to the characters of Ben and Abby after getting another chance at love.

"Ben and Abby had a strong connection in the past that didn't work out," Murray said. "They parted ways, they moved away. And they have this chance."

He continued, "And, you know, there's fear. There's fear that it's going to fail. That the same thing is going to happen. That they're going to get hurt again. We want to try to learn our lesson and avoid that pain. But sometimes we have to take the risk of that second chance to have a different outcome."

'Christmas In Big Sky Country'

"Christmas In Big Sky Country" is another must-watch holiday romance movie.

The movie focuses on the community in Big Sky country, who are nervous about a recent power outage on an oil rig. Becca Collins, played by Rebecca Dalton, is one of the locals who is worried about the safety of her brother-in-law on the rig.

In order to lift the town's spirits during the holidays, the oil company sends their PR rep, Logan (Olivier Renaud), into town. After meeting Logan, Becca begins to fall for the PR executive, but as time goes on she begins to wonder if he's trying to help those on the rig or just help protect his company.

‘The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’

Kelsey Grammer stars alongside his daughter for the first time in the Christmas movie "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve."

Similar to "Groundhog Day," the movie stars Kelsey as Brian Conway, a successful businessman, who is given 12 chances by Santa Claus to relive the same day until he's able to repair his relationships with his loved ones and find out what Christmas is truly about.

Kelsey and his real-life daughter Spencer Grammer play fictional father and daughter in the movie.