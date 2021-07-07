Wells Adams addresses rumors he'll replace Chris Harrison as the host of the 'Bachelor' franchise

Wells Adams broke his silence on whether or not he’ll be the one ABC taps to replace Chris Harrison as the permanent host of the "Bachelor" franchise.

Currently, the 37-year-old will appear on "Bachelor in Paradise" as its Master of Cocktails and Ceremonies, expanding his role in a season that was forced to shake things up in the wake of Harrison’s dramatic, high-profile exit from the reality series earlier this year. Given the vacant hosting spot and Adams’ new role with the franchise, many speculate that he’s the heir apparent to Harrison's throne.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Adams remained coy, revealing that he has not been in any discussions to take over as host, but noted that he’s open to being a part of the franchise in whatever capacity ABC will have him.

"Those are really large shoes to fill," he told the outlet’s Rachel Smith. "I want to be a part of the franchise in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved, to be honest with you."

While he couldn’t say if anything was in the works, Adams noted that he sees his current gig as bartender to the "Bachelor in Paradise" stars as more beneficial than hosting in many ways.

"I love being the bartender. The host role is the one that is a little bit separated from the cast, if you're really looking at it objectively," Adams suggested. "[With] the bartender role, I'm entrenched with everyone. I'm kind of a part of the landscape, so my relationship with them is a very strong one. Whereas the host role has got to be a little bit step back and a little bit more objective, I suppose."

Harrison confirmed last month that he would not be returning to the franchise after previously stepping aside after he caught backlash for defending "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The 24-year-old, who appeared in Season 25 with Matt James, the show's first Black lead, issued a lengthy apology after the photos resurfaced. She condemned her past actions which included attending an "Old South"-themed party in 2018 at a plantation and dressing up in a Native American costume.

Harrison appeared on Extra in an interview with former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay who was the show's first Black female lead. In the interview, he defended Kirkconnell, arguing that times were different merely three years ago. The host caught swift and immediate criticism, prompting him to issue an apology of his own before ultimately resigning.

Temporarily, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayisha Adams were brought in to host Katie Thurston’s season of "The Bachelorette" while Adams will be joined by a slew of celebrity guest hosts who will preside over "Bachelor in Paradise."

Adams concluded his interview with Entertainment Tonight by reiterating that he has not been approached to become the permanent replacement for Harrison, noting that he’s not sure how he would do as the host. Instead, he suggested that he’s looking forward to his upcoming run mixing drinks in "Paradise."

"Whatever Bachelor Nation wants and what ABC wants, I'm happy to do," he concluded. "But I'm just excited for ‘Paradise.’ I'm excited to mix up some margaritas and some drama and just watch it all burn in front of me."