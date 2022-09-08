Expand / Collapse search
Harry Styles
Harry Styles jokes he went to Venice 'to spit on Chris Pine' during New York City concert

Styles finally addressed the infamous spit incident with Pine during a concert at Madison Square Garden

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Harry Styles read the room – Madison Square Garden to be precise – and told the crowd what they wanted to know: did he spit on Chris Pine?

The cheeky Styles, who briefly paused from his "Love On Tour" tour to appear at the Venice Film Festival for his "Don't Worry Darling" starring role, addressed his absence from the stage.

In sharing his joy for being back in the concert swing, the "As It Was" singer also told fans, "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

Harry Styles addressed the viral video that led fans to believe he had spit on Pine.

Harry Styles addressed the viral video that led fans to believe he had spit on Pine. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

HARRY STYLES MAKES OUT WITH A MAN AND WOMAN IN 'MY POLICEMAN' TRAILER AFTER 'DARLING' DRAMA

Earlier this week, a video went viral on Twitter showing Styles walking toward Pine for a screening of the film, when Pine pauses, guffaws and continues on clapping while his co-star takes a seat next to him.

A representative for Pine later disputed any claims that the former "One Direction" star had spit on him.

Styles was immediately met with shrieks and squeals while he laughed on stage, clearly joking about the drama surrounding the movie. 

The singer and actor is used to antics at his shows, often chatting with fans, sharing cheeky remarks and providing his crowd with more than just a set of songs.

Harry Styles often gets conversational with fans during his concerts.

Harry Styles often gets conversational with fans during his concerts. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)

On Sept. 19, four days before the release of the "Darling" film, the cast will attend another premiere in New York City. Variety is reporting that Florence Pugh, the film's lead, will not be attending. 

Harry Styles stars in the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling."

Harry Styles stars in the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling." (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio)

