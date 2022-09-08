Harry Styles jokes he went to Venice 'to spit on Chris Pine' during New York City concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harry Styles read the room – Madison Square Garden to be precise – and told the crowd what they wanted to know: did he spit on Chris Pine?

The cheeky Styles, who briefly paused from his "Love On Tour" tour to appear at the Venice Film Festival for his "Don't Worry Darling" starring role, addressed his absence from the stage.

In sharing his joy for being back in the concert swing, the "As It Was" singer also told fans, "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

Earlier this week, a video went viral on Twitter showing Styles walking toward Pine for a screening of the film, when Pine pauses, guffaws and continues on clapping while his co-star takes a seat next to him.

A representative for Pine later disputed any claims that the former "One Direction" star had spit on him.

Styles was immediately met with shrieks and squeals while he laughed on stage, clearly joking about the drama surrounding the movie.

The singer and actor is used to antics at his shows, often chatting with fans, sharing cheeky remarks and providing his crowd with more than just a set of songs.

On Sept. 19, four days before the release of the "Darling" film, the cast will attend another premiere in New York City. Variety is reporting that Florence Pugh, the film's lead, will not be attending.