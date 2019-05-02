Washington Post catches heat after labeling Louis Farrakhan a 'far-right' leader

The Washington Post encountered a flurry of criticism on Thursday after one of its headlines referred to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made a string of comments blasted by critics as anti-Semitic, as a "far-right" leader.

"Facebook bans far-right leaders including Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulous for being 'dangerous,'" the headline read, referencing a decision by the social media giant on Thursday.

Farrakhan, who has had connections with many prominent Democrats, has long criticized Israel and added to the growing controversy surrounding the Women's March when news surfaced that its leaders had ties to the controversial activist. Tamika Mallory, the March's co-founder, attended a Farrakhan speech in which he denounced "that Satanic Jew" and "white folks."

“White folks are going down, and Satan is going down, and Farrakhan, by God's grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I'm here to say your time is up, your world is through,” Farrakhan said in a speech in February 2018.

He's also labeled Jews as termites, chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" during a visit to Iran, and blamed Jews for the "degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out."

On Twitter, many blasted the Post for its description of Farrakhan.

The Post later issued a correction, tweeting that its characterization of Farrakhan was incorrect.

"We have deleted this tweet because it incorrectly included Louis Farrakhan, who has espoused anti-Semitic views, in a list of far-right leaders," the Post tweeted. "Facebook banned extremist figures including Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos for being 'dangerous.'" A new headline referred to Farrakhan and others as "extremist leaders."

Despite Facebook's ban, Farrakhan likely won't leave the news.

He also captured headlines after the 2018 midterms, telling freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that she shouldn't apologize for a tweet in which she implied that a pro-Israel lobbying group paid members of Congress to support their cause. Earlier this year, information surfaced that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., previously published a column for Farrakhan's publication in 2006.