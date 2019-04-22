Washington Post faces backlash after Sri Lanka attacks for focus on 'far right'

The Washington Post sparked backlash on Monday for an article that focused on reaction from the “far right” after the Sri Lanka attacks on Christians, with at least one analyst saying it's been a common focus for the newspaper after multiple crises, regardless of the cause.

An “analysis” piece published on the church and hotel massacres that killed nearly 300 people and wounded more than 500 others kept the focus on the reactions of “far-right” politicians around the world. It noted that France’s National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said her thoughts were with “persecuted Christians around the world” who are “targeted for their faith.”

The piece also highlighted Germany’s “Alternative for Germany” party, who decried the attack “against us Christians.” In addition, it included reactions from British provocateur Katie Hopkins, who called out London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to Sri Lanka compared to his response after the anti-Muslim attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, as well as former Reagan aide Frank Gaffney, who was “best known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric,” as the Post reported.

The headline, “Analysis: Sri Lanka church bombings stoke far-right anger in the West,” triggered a stir on social media.

The Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson pointed out a pattern of a “far-right” focus the WaPo has had after recent events, including the New Zealand terror attack and the recent fire that severely damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The phrase ‘far-right’ is a click magnet for left-of-center audiences,” Hasson tweeted.

The Post did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.