WaPo issues correction after publishing Cynthia Nixon op-ed attacking VP Mike Pence

The Washington Post issued a lengthy correction this week, four days after publishing an op-ed article by "Sex and the City" actress and activist Cynthia Nixon that attacked Vice President Mike Pence.

Nixon's essay, titled, "Mike Pence isn't decent.' He's insidious," appeared in the Post last Saturday.

Among other things, Nixon blasted Pence's religious freedom bill, when he was governor of Indiana, which she said “allowed” discrimination against LGBT people. She also alleged that it was Pence's “mission” to “take down” Planned Parenthood, and slammed various articles that Pence wrote when he headed the Indiana Policy Review Foundation, including one that Nixon alleged urged businesses not to hire gay people and another that suggested requiring women to be married in order to access birth control.

"These are not the actions of a decent man," Nixon wrote. "The fact that Pence does vile, hateful things while well-coiffed and calm doesn’t make him decent; it makes him insidious and dangerous. Respecting each other’s rights and humanity is what makes us civilized — not keeping a civil tone while doing the opposite."

But on Wednesday, the Post added the following correction:

“This op-ed originally misstated that when Vice President Pence was president of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation, the group published an article urging businesses not to hire gay people. The referenced article concerned whether gay journalists should be permitted to cover matters related to homosexuality without disclosing their sexual orientation. The inaccurate sentence has been removed,” the correction stated. “Additionally, the op-ed should have noted that Pence’s spokesmen have disputed reports that he has ever supported conversion therapy and also that he played a leading role in Trump administration efforts to ban transgender people from military service.”

A few days before writing the article, Nixon had called out former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter for referring to Pence as a “decent guy,” which prompted Biden to walk back his praise for his successor in the nation's No. 2 job.

Nixon. 52, starred on "Sex and the City" from 1998 to 2004, winning an Emmy award in 2004. She also has appeared in two spinoff films from the series, as well as other TV and movie projects. Last September, Nixon ran for governor of New York in a Democratic Party primary against incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but was soundly defeated.