'Wakanda Forever' trailer shares a glimpse at new mystery character in the 'Black Panther' suit

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' debuts in theatres on Nov. 11

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" released another look at the upcoming movie on Monday.

In the Marvel studio’s latest trailer, many familiar faces are seen reuniting on screen. Wakanda teams up against Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, who is the leader of the underwater kingdom, Talocan.

"His people do not call him general or king," M'Baku, played by Winston Duke, said in the trailer. "They call him K'uk'ulkan: the feather serpent god."

"Killing him will risk eternal war," M’Baku added.

Throughout the trailer, more familiar faces from 2018’s "Black Panther" are seen. Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o, Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, Okoye, played by Dania Gurira, and Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, are all seen throughout the trailer.

The fellow Wakandans continue to prevail without King T'Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The "Black Panther" lead, Chadwick Boseman, died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

The "Black Panther" lead, Chadwick Boseman, died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

At the end of the trailer, an unnamed individual is seen wearing a "Black Panther"-like suit, similar to one worn by the late Boseman.

Marvel has released two trailers for the upcoming film ahead of its November release. The story of the "Black Panther" will continue after the film’s lead, Boseman, died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

The first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was released in July during the San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer reveals that the film will follow T'Challa's remaining family as they appear to cope with his loss.

Director Ryan Coogler spoke about the late Chadwick Boseman as he presented "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Director Ryan Coogler spoke about the late Chadwick Boseman as he presented "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at Comic-Con International in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Delmas)

Writer and director Ryan Coogler reflected on the death of Boseman while at the Comic-Con event. Coogler had worked on the first "Black Panther" movie.

"It’s going to be hard to follow that up, but we’ll try," Coogler said. "It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman."

The late Chadwick Boseman took on the role of King T'Challa, or the Black Panther.

The late Chadwick Boseman took on the role of King T'Challa, or the Black Panther. (Marvel)

Coogler also offered a glimpse into the new film. He said it "goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before, and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 11.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

