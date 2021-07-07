Former VS model Bridget Malcolm reveals she was sexually assaulted, told to lose weight by agencies

Former Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm revealed she had been sexually assaulted and pressured to lose weight by agencies when she was modeling.

Malcolm opened up about why she hadn't been more outspoken about her experience in the fashion industry in a recent video shared to TikTok and Instagram.

"By the age of 18, I'd lived in three countries alone," she said in the July 3 post. "I traveled to all continents except for Antarctica. I'd been groomed by a much older man. I'd been sexually assaulted multiple times."

Malcolm claimed she had started relying on Xanax and Ambien to sleep. She also claimed her agencies had pressured her into losing weight by having "lots of sex" when she was underage and someone in her circle suggested she do cocaine "to lose weight."

"I couldn't socialize without drinking," she went on to say. "I was developing quite the reliance on Xanax and Ambien in order to get me through the night. And that was before I turned 18."

"Eight years later on my 26th birthday I had a nervous breakdown and I couldn't leave my house for a year without panic attacks and severe anxiety. I also had a bout with suicidal ideation which was terrifying. That was four years ago," Malcolm explained.

Malcolm's revelations followed a previous TikTok video where she explained she was told her body wasn't good enough to be a part of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She had gone up a cup size at the time she was cut from the show.

Victoria's Secret emphasized the brand's new leadership team in a statement to Fox News when contacted about Malcolm's claims at the time.

"There is a new leadership team at Victoria's Secret who is fully committed to the continued transformation of the brand with a focus on creating an inclusive environment for our associates, customers and partners to celebrate, uplift and champion all women," the statement said.

In her July 3 social media post, Malcolm revealed she has now been sober for over two years and is four years into recovery from an eating disorder.

"I am two-plus years sober," Malcolm said. "I'm four years in recovery from an eating disorder. I'm happy. I'm balanced. I'm strong and I feel the best I've ever felt."

"The reality is, I couldn't talk about my experiences before I reached this place because I would have intense PTSD flashbacks. I would have panic attacks and I wouldn't be okay."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.