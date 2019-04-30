Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik says she’s ‘trying to get summer body ready’

Shanina Shaik is getting ready for swimsuit season.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram Tuesday when she admitted to “trying to get summer body ready.”

The 29-year-old shared a snap of herself wearing a skimpy black string bikini while posing on a beach at dusk.

The Australian stunner also shared on Instagram Stories she’s been working out with the help of a popular fitness routine.

“I’m obsessed with PILATES,” she captioned in a post. “Lengthens and tones and creates a super strong body.”

VICTORIA'S SECRET MODEL SHANINA SHAIK RECALLS BEING BULLIED OVER HER LOOKS

It wasn’t the first time Shaik has boasted her love for Pilates and the benefits it offers.

Back in November 2018, the model told InStyle Magazine Australia she uses it to prep for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“A lot of Pilates works right for my body,” she explained at the time. “I like to work with [trainer] Megan Roup, she does a lot of dance cardio and Pilates-based work, using small weights and ankle weights.

“I like to do a lot of infrared saunas as well,” continued Shaik. “Shape House is one of my favorites, it’s just really good for water retention and inflammation. Leading up to the show, I do two workouts a day.”

In terms of what’s on Shaik’s plate, she insisted on having a no-nonsense diet regimen.

“I’m a pescatarian, but I do eat a lot of vegan-based foods,” she explained. “I start my day with hot water and lemon… and then I eat mainly protein and vegetables — stir-frys etc. A week or two weeks before the show, I’ll cut out carbs but before that, I’ll have brown rice, which is not too exciting, but that’s what I have to do.”

VICTORIA'S SECRET MODEL SHANINA SHAIK SHARES HER FAVORITE SWIMSUIT

In September 2018, Shaik told Fox News she moved from Australia to New York City at age 17 in hopes of pursuing a modeling career.

“I didn’t have any family or friends when I moved to the States,” she explained. “Even to this day, it can be really hard. When it came time for my wedding, it was difficult for me to prepare without having my mom or any of my family present with me to enjoy that time. Thankfully, I have amazing girlfriends who supported me along the way. And even the relationship I have with my husband. My job can take me away from him for a long time. I’m still making sacrifices for my job.”

Shaik added she had to work hard in order to stand out within the cutthroat modeling industry.

“I didn’t look like the typical Australian beachy girl with blonde hair,” said Shaik. “I had to move to New York to get a job. And at times I didn’t fit into a category of a look. I wasn’t Caucasian, I wasn’t black, I wasn’t Asian. But at the same time, that’s what makes my look so unique. And in that sense, it has helped me to be booked for other jobs. But certainly, there were times that I just didn’t get the jobs I wanted. Rejection is really hard to deal with in our industry.”